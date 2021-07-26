Another beach has been opened up to the public in Maraş (Varosha), The 500 metre wide beach can be accessed by locals and tourists alike.

The beach, which is very long, has been furnished with 250 umbrellas, and will be able to host hundreds of visitors during the summer season.

Visitors to the beach will also be able to use the cafe which was set up by Famagusta Municipality.

Dozens of people have flocked to the beach – unused for 46 years, during the holiday.

It is also reported that a number of Greek Cypriots have shown a great deal of interest in the beach which can be reached by rented bicycles or by the minibus service laid on by Famagusta Municipality.

Kibris Postasi