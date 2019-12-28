Using a mobile phone while driving is the main cause of fatal road traffic accidents in North Cyprus, according to local media.

Chief of Traffic Police Huseyin Kadir Çete said 80 per cent of drivers who caused a fatal accident were using their mobile phones.

In 2018, there were 24 deaths in North Cyprus following 22 traffic accidents, while in 2019 until December 23, the number rose to 29 deaths as a result of 23 traffic accidents.

For the same period in South Cyprus, fatal traffic accident numbers last year rose to 49 while in 2019, there were 51 road traffic deaths up to December 27.

According to Çete, many drivers are also distracted by putting on make up in the car, and drinking and eating while driving.

Cyprus Mail