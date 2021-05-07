Here are the latest revisions to the Covid-19 measures as announced by the Health Ministry and reported by BRTK.

Curfew

According to the latest changes the night-time curfew will remain in place from Monday 10.05.2021 to Saturday 15.05.2021 between 9 pm and 5 am.

A full-day curfew, except to meet essential needs will be in place on Sunday 16.05.2021.

As of the 27.05.2021, unless the epidemiological situation changes, a night-time curfew will be in force between 10:30 pm and 5 am throughout the entire week.

Retail Stores

All retail stores and sectors which are open will be allowed to operate between 8:30 am and 8 pm.

Florists will be allowed to open on Sunday May 9, 2021 because of Mother’s Day but will only be accepting online orders to be delivered to households.

Flights

Six charter flights will be allowed on 12.05.2021 and four on 13.05.2021 on a one-off basis due to the Ramadan Bayram holiday.

The entry of individuals, except for TRNC citizens, who have visited India, Brazil, Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sierra Leone and Cameroon, are banned until further notice due to the rising number of cases in these countries.

Family Gatherings

Families are urged to minimise family visits during the three-day Ramadan Bayram (holiday) to reduce the risk of spreading Covid-19.

Families are advised to limit gatherings to immediate family members.

Playgrounds – Theme Parks

The operation of playgrounds, Luna parks and theme parks remain suspended for the duration of the Ramadan Bayram.

Boat Tours

The operation of boat tours will be allowed as of 17.05.2021 at one-third capacity. Crew operating tours are required to undergo PCR testing every seven days and will be required to sign a declaration of consent. Individuals violating the rules will be subject to legal prosecution.

Live Entertainment

Live music performances at cafes, restaurants, parks and other venues (indoors and outdoors) remain suspended until 27.05.2021 in order to reduce the amount of time spent by customers at such venues.

Live music performances will be allowed to resume as of 27.05.2021 unless the epidemiological situation changes.

Internet Cafes

Internet cafes will be allowed to operate as of 18.05.2021 on the condition that all employees carry out PCR tests until 17.05.2021.

A record of contact details of all customers will be kept, and each customer will be allowed to spend a maximum of two hours on a computer.

Hotel Staff

Hotel staff will be allowed to leave hotel premises 48 hours after guests depart on the condition, they test negative for Covid-19.

Review of Passenger Arrival Rules

The Higher Committee for Infectious Diseases will be reviewing the possibility of allowing entry into the country for fully vaccinated individuals with double negative PCR tests, without the need for quarantine on June 10, 2021.

