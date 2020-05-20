The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has issued strict guidelines for the health and safety of hotel workers, beach operatives and guests in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Although there have been no cases reported in the last 31 days in North Cyprus, social distancing and hygiene rules remain in place.

Currently, tourism and hotel occupation is limited to local citizens only. A long and detailed list of guidelines has been published outlining hygiene practises, social distancing and installing glass screens at hotel reception desks. These rules cover delivery and external service operatives. People in the ‘at risk’ category should not be employed while the pandemic is still present.

If employees have complaints such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, they should call 0533 850 11 88 or 05488501188.

Employers are obliged to follow the decisions of the public authorities regarding the pandemic and the information published by the Labour Office and must do what is necessary.

Yeniduzen