The government is continuing its efforts to draw up a phased strategy to reopen businesses that have been forced to close to avoid the spread of the coronavirus and restart the economy.

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar and the Minister of Economy and Energy Hasan Taçoy met with various sectors and employer representatives on Thursday to discuss the way forward.

Discussions focused on drafting a roadmap which will allow the reopening of sectors of the economy that have been effectively shut down for almost two months due to the cabinet measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Speaking at the meeting, Tatar said that some businesses could be allowed to reopen as of May 4 given that proper measures and arrangements are implemented.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the Covid-19 curve was on a downward trend due to the tight measures and restrictions in place.

“We should however not be complacent. We will have successfully weathered out the pandemic if we are a little more patient and continue to practise social distancing,” he said.

Tatar added that he will continue to consult with the various sectors at a broader meeting to be held on today with the attendance of the economy, labour and health ministers.

Tatar also said that the issues like flights to and from Turkey and the reopening of crossing points will become clearer in the coming months.

He added the plan was to start opening sectors where contact with people was minimal, at the beginning of May.

“This, of course, will be on the condition that the proper measures and arrangements are made. Also, we need to see a continuation of the current downward trend in positive cases,” he stressed.

Prime Minister Ersin Tatar added that what was important was for the TRNC economy to gain a sustainable financial structure and to raise prosperity.

“We need to strengthen the health sector along with the tourism, higher education and construction sectors,” he said.

Also addressing the meeting, Minister of Economy and Energy Hasan Taçoy pointed out that most of the businesses in the country have been shut for the past 42 days, bringing the economy to a grinding halt.

Praising the government for taking swift and effective measures to curb the spread of the virus, Taçoy said that the time had come to address the economic fallout caused by the outbreak.

