President Ersin Tatar announced that within the scope of the 47th anniversary celebrations of the 20 July Peace and Freedom Day, the second stage will commence in the opening up of Maraş/Varosha, Kibris Postasi reported.

Pointing out that the return of property belonging to the rightful owners will be possible through the Immovable Property Commission (IPC) and will be carried out in accordance with the law.

President Tatar also stated that the area corresponding to 3.5 percent of Maraş will have its status as a military zone lifted

Tatar also thanked the Republic of Turkey for its support for the opening of Maraş.

Kibris Postasi