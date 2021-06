The Metehan border checkpoint has opened, AjansCyprus reported.

Turkish Cypriots wishing to cross to the south can do so by showing a negative PCR test certificate. Residents in South Cyprus may also cross to the north providing they have a negative PCR test certificate.

President Tatar’s Special Representative Ergün Olgun said that the aim was to reopen all border crossing points including Lokmacı, on Friday.

