The Met Office has issued a severe storm warning.

According to the Meteorology Department, storm conditions will continue until 3 pm on Friday.

Strong winds between 39-49kmph are expected to be Southerly and Westerly and could reach gale force of 62-74kmph from time to time.

The Nicosia Turkish Municipality has also issued a warning to officials and the public to take precautionary measures.

BRTK