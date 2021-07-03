The Met Office has issued a red weather warning today as temperatures will be around 39 C, Kibris Postasi reported.

Warning that it is undavisable to remain out in the sun for more than ten minutes, people who must go outside should wear hats, sunglasses, long sleeved clothing and trousers and keep in the shade.

The hours to avoid being outdoors are between 11am and 4pm. Overexposure to the sun brings the risk of sunburn, premature aging of the skin and skin cancer.

There was also the warning that the risk of forest fires is high.

People are reminded to dispose of lighted cigarette ends with care.

Kibris Postasi