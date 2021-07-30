Prime Minister Ersan Saner, along with leaders of other countries also offered his condolences to Ankara over loss and damage created by a series of massive forest fires in southern Turkey, Turkish daily Hurriyet reported.

Saner said the TRNC is ready to fulfill any task that falls on them for the fires in Turkey, according to a statement from the press office of the Prime Ministry.

Earlier, TRNC President Ersin Tatar gave a message about the fire in Manavgat district of the Mediterranean coastal city of Antalya, expressing “concern and sadness”.

Tatar said he hoped the fire would be extinguished as soon as possible and that there was no loss of life.

Yesterday, there were reports that ash-laden air had reached the north coast of Cyprus and had been detected in Kyrenia.

Hurriyet reported on Thursday that four people had died and over 180 were injured as thousands of firefighters battled huge blazes, fanned by strong winds, spreading across the Mediterranean resort regions of Turkey’s southern coast.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Minister of Agriculture and Forestry of the Republic of Turkey Bekir Pakdemirli, said, “There is a positive trend in all active fires (control and extinguishing fires)“. He said that 57 of the fires were under control, BRT reported.

Minister Pakdemirli, in his statement, said, “We are fighting the fire with 3 aircraft, 9 UAVs, unmanned helicopters, 1 water tank, 38 helicopters, 680 water sprinklers, 55 construction equipment and 4,000 personnel”. used the phrase.

Regarding the forest fire in Marmaris, Minister Pakdemirli said, “There is minor damage caused by the fire in Marmaris. It does not threaten the settlements, the fire is heading towards the sea“, he said. “Judicial authorities and law enforcement officers continue their investigations regarding the cause of the fires”, he added.

Hurriyet, BRTK