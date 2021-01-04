The largest hotel chain in the country, the Merit group, has announced that it will close its hotels in North Cyprus indefinitely because of the continuing economic uncertainty.

Pointing out that tourism has come to a complete standstill with the banning of three-day unquarantined entrances into the country, Merit officials informed the public that they decided to close indefinitely due to the uncertainty and indecision.

Merit Group Issued the following statement:

“We are sorry to announce to the public;

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, within the framework of the decisions taken by the authorities by completely ignoring the economy, we have made both tax and market payments in full, and we have protected our colleagues as far as possible.

“Even the three-day unquarantined arrivals, which were previously implemented, were the motivation and lifeline to the tourism sector.

“However, we regret to announce to the public that we decided to close the Merit hotels, the biggest hotel chain in the TRNC, indefinitely, due to the ongoing instability and uncertainty as of today.”

