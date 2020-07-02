Latest Headlines

Men Jailed for Exporting Stolen Cars to North Cyprus

8 seconds ago
0 Less than a minute
North Cyprus News - Car Thieves
Martin Woodhouse – Dervish Çağlar – Mert İskit

Three men were sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison at Southwark Crown Court for sending stolen high end vehicles to North Cyprus.

According to media reports, vehicles including Audi, Mercedes, Range Rover and other luxury brands were sent to North Cyprus after their licence plates were changed. No information was given about the fate of vehicles entering the island in this way. 

UK police named 48-year-old Turkish Cypriot Dervish Çağlar as the head of the gang. They also stated that Çağlar had been sentenced to six years in prison for another crime in November.

North Cyprus News - Stolen Range Rover - seized
Stolen Range Rover Seized by Police

The police announced the other two men who were sentenced as Turkish Cypriot Mert İskit and British citizen Martin Woodhouse. Three other gang members were sentenced on Monday after their hearing was delayed by the Covid-19 outbreak.

In addition to £800,000 cash discovered in the raids carried out by the police where the gang members were located, two Audi vehicles worth £80,000, two Range Rovers worth £60,000, two BMWs and a Mercedes each worth £40,000 were seized. 

Detective Barry Butler, who is in charge of the operation, told the press that international organised crime gangs pose a grave threat to national and international security.

Kibris Postasi

Related Articles

Photo of Two Visitors From Turkey Breach Quarantine Rules

Two Visitors From Turkey Breach Quarantine Rules

1 hour ago
Photo of Firefighting Helicopter to be Stationed in North

Firefighting Helicopter to be Stationed in North

3 hours ago
Photo of Quarantine Required Until PCR Test Results Known

Quarantine Required Until PCR Test Results Known

3 hours ago
Photo of Ferry Passenger Tests Positive for Covid-19

Ferry Passenger Tests Positive for Covid-19

3 hours ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker