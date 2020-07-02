Three men were sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison at Southwark Crown Court for sending stolen high end vehicles to North Cyprus.

According to media reports, vehicles including Audi, Mercedes, Range Rover and other luxury brands were sent to North Cyprus after their licence plates were changed. No information was given about the fate of vehicles entering the island in this way.

UK police named 48-year-old Turkish Cypriot Dervish Çağlar as the head of the gang. They also stated that Çağlar had been sentenced to six years in prison for another crime in November.

The police announced the other two men who were sentenced as Turkish Cypriot Mert İskit and British citizen Martin Woodhouse. Three other gang members were sentenced on Monday after their hearing was delayed by the Covid-19 outbreak.

In addition to £800,000 cash discovered in the raids carried out by the police where the gang members were located, two Audi vehicles worth £80,000, two Range Rovers worth £60,000, two BMWs and a Mercedes each worth £40,000 were seized.

Detective Barry Butler, who is in charge of the operation, told the press that international organised crime gangs pose a grave threat to national and international security.

Kibris Postasi