The 5 +1 unofficial meeting originally planned to take place on Long Island, New York has been scheduled, instead, to take place in Geneva between 27-29 April.

The aim of the unofficial meeting is to discuss whether or not there is sufficient common ground for a permanent solution to the Cyprus issue.

Attending the meeting will be the two Cypriot community leaders, Greece, Turkey and the UK as guarantor countries and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Yeniduzen