The Turkish Cypriot Medical Association (KTTB) has urged the use of contactless credit cards as way of limiting the potential spread of Covid-19.

The medical association pointed out that common sources of contamination include the use of paper money, credit cards, computer keyboards and ATM machines. The use of online transactions and contactless bank cards was the way forward, the association said.

In addition, the Association of Physicians which stated that the fact that many people in the banks work together without observing the social distance of 2 metres increases the risk of spreading the disease. The physicians association noted that it is important to use masks, to ensure that an appointment system is used for entering the bank and that social distancing is maintained.

KTTB President Özlem Gürkut emphasised that it is important to initiate work urgently to increase the use of contactless credit cards in the country due to the risk of contamination encountered while entering pin numbers on devices while making payments.

Yeniduzen