Medical organisations have found the measures announced by the government inadequate and have urgently requested the establishment of a separate quarantine hospital.

The Cyprus Turkish Medical Association, Cyprus Turkish Physicians Union, Cyprus Turkish Medical Association and Cyprus Turkish Dental Medical Association held a press conference on coronavirus – COVID19.

Özlem Gürkut, President of the Turkish Cypriot Medical Association announced the medical professionals’ own set of recommendations as follows:

Taking legal measures to allow only TRNC citizens and those with residence and work permits to enter via land, sea and air, and to keep all entrants in a 14-day compulsory home quarantine, without exception,

Preparing a separate quarantine hospital without losing time, having sufficient bed capacity, computed tomography and intensive care unit facilities sited in Nicosia,

Adequate supplies of medical equipment and treatment facilities to be used in case of possible outbreak,

Taking adequate measures and making arrangements to ensure the safety of the healthcare team that who will be in contact with the patients in health institutions

Serving only emergency and inpatients in all other hospitals

Limiting the work of all public and private workplaces without causing disruption to the provision of basic necessities,

Taking measures within the legal framework so that the need for people to go out at a minimum,

Preparation of security measures so as to implement these measures.

To date, the measures taken in any of the countries with the COVID-19 outbreak have not been observed to be unnecessary or extreme. Measuring the success in terms of preventative actions taken by each country – countries that did not take radical measures in time had only regret.

As the physicians of our country, we think that we will be successful in the management of the epidemic if we take preventive measures based on scientific data sufficiently and in a timely fashion in coordination with our healthcare professionals, the state and our citizens.

Yeni Duzen