Medical practitioners have urged against complacency as North Cyprus gradually relaxes lockdown.

Cases of Covid-19 increasingly are being spread from unknown sources, they say.

Yeniduzen reports that the head of the Pandemic Hospital in Nicosia Dr. Erol Uçaner, has stated that an increase in cases is expected when more restaurants and other social venues reopen. He pointed out that there is no concern about hospital occupancy rates at the moment. Currently, there are a total of 53 patients being treated, two of whom are in intensive care.

His main concern is that there are a high number of infections from untraceable sources. Therefore, when restaurants and taverns reopen, it is essential that social distancing is observed, the doctor said.

Yeniduzen