Medics Call For Revision of July 1 Border Opening

President of the Union of Physicians – Dr Özlem Gürkut

Doctors and medical associations have, once again, called on the government which is preparing to open North Cyprus to arrivals from Turkey and other countries on July 1, to review this decision.

In an event held yesterday by the Trade Union Platform and the nurses and midwives unions, the president of the Union of Physicians Dr Özlem Gürkut noted that not only had no pandemic hospital been built in North Cyprus, but even services provided with great self-sacrifice by public health workers were discontinued despite the existing shortages. “The reason for this is that the state hospital has been designated a pandemic hospital,” she said.

The government’s decision regarding the opening scheduled for July 1 is a political decision that has been taken by ignoring scientific data. The main condition for the start of entry into the country is that public health services are at a satisfactory level. […] The government will be responsible for every case and every death in the country. We will not allow the people to be forced to pay the price for unscientific decisions and irresponsible government actions.

Meanwhile, the head of Turk-Sen union, Arslan Bıçaklı, said that the people who will come on July 1 from countries where the number of cases is increasing should be quarantined. He said the purpose of the event was to highlight the shortcomings and added that they would also hold a demonstration on Friday.

Afrika

