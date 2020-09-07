Medical staff at Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia, who are dealing with an increased number Covid-19 patients are complaining of exhaustion. One staff member said that no sooner does one patient vacate the bed, then another takes their place.

Following up those who have been in contact is an endless task and is fatiguing, it was said.

One staff member dealing with Covid-19 patients, Dr Emine Kamiloğlu said:

“ We are hospitalizing many local positive cases that are unclear from where the disease was transmitted, among them asymptomatic cases, only those who take a PCR test out of curiosity find themselves in the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 positive.

“Everyone is confused, the patients, their contacts ..

“We are tired and helpless; pandemic physicians, contact follow-up teams

“We empty the bed, fill it with the next patient, quickly complete the examinations, arrange the treatment, empty the bed again, refill it …

“We work meticulously to distinguish risky and worsening cases and monitor them closely.

“….You should now fit life into the home, avoid arbitrary meeting with friends, and follow the mask-distancing- hygiene rules.

“But those who govern need to make more radical decisions urgently! For a while, our borders should be closed except for urgent vital departures, entertainment venues should be closed, the opening of schools should be postponed, organizations such as weddings should be postponed, all activities and places that will gather people and create a contamination environment should be stopped for a while.

“This time will give us healthcare professionals time to sort out and identify local case clusters, and to sort out and isolate carrier cases that may be a source of contamination! It will enable us to cope with this fast-spreading contagion without putting the health infrastructure in an impasse! “

Yeniduzen