Minister of Health Ali Pilli has said that the Covid-19 virus had not left the country even though no new cases had been reported for over a week. The preventative measures to stop the spread of the virus should should remain in place.

During a visit yesterday to Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia, Pilli pointed out that there may be asymptomatic carriers of the virus and added that hygiene rules and social distancing should be observed. Masks should be used and the spread of the virus through contact with patients should be prevented.

Pilli reiterated that the health council would be consulted and that some workplaces would be opened in May, and that after the second and third phases, contacts with foreign countries would begin in the fourth and final phases and schools would open.

Referring to the condition of the hospital after the fire that destroyed some of its units, Pilli said that the hospital is in better condition today compared to the pre-fire period and will improve even more.

He also said that the number of ventilators in the hospital had been increased.

Afrika