Firefighters continue to struggle with a fire which began yesterday in Limassol in south Cyprus and fanned by strong winds, spread to Larnaca, Yeniduzen reported.

Four Egyptians workers went missing and their bodies were discovered later.

The Greek Cypriot authorities have called on Greece and Israel for help and two firefighting aircraft were deployed from Greece. Firefighting helicopters are also expected from Israel and Italy. Meanwhile, the battle with the flames continues.

In addition to houses and properties in ten villages, 55 square kilometres of wild vegetation were completely burned.The Greek Cypriot Ministry of Forestry estimates that this was possible the largest fire to date in Cypriot history

The villages of Eptagonia, Akapnos, Oras, Melini, Sykopetra, Odos, Agioi Vavatsinia have been evacuated.

President Ersin Tatar spoke with President Nicos Anastasiades by phone last night. President Tatar has offered assistance.

He made the following statement: “The fire that started in the Arakapa region of Troodos, in Limassol and spread through the region by a strong wind, humanitarian issues are our greatest sensitivity, such situations do not recognise religion, language or race, I made a statement to him that we are ready to help if he wishes“.

Yeniduzen