North Cyprus News - Woman wearing maskFollowing a four-hour meeting of the Council of Ministers it was announced that as of Friday, 24 April, it will be mandatory to wear a mask in public and when in food stores and at garages.

Ramadan

Speaking after the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Kudret Ozersay said that no mass worship would be permitted during the month of Ramadan and this would have to be undertaken at home. Gatherings such as iftar dinner, were not permitted.

Re-entry to the TRNC

The foreign minister also stated that no one will be permitted to enter the TRNC by sea until 30 April, with certain exceptions.

These exceptions include those who went abroad for treatment with the approval of the Health Board and those who went abroad for funerals with their relatives. Those who are permitted to re- enter the country will be subject to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

Kibris Postasi

