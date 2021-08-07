The Famagusta suburb of Varosha/Maraş continues to attract visitors since it was first reopened in October, 2020, BRT reported. Refurbishment of some areas has entered its second phase.

To date, over 180,000 people have visited Maraş. Prime Minister Ersin Tatar visited the area of Maraş which has been demilitarised, on 26 July.

Meanwhile, The Council of Ministers, chaired by President Ersin Tatar, met on August 2 to discuss the reopening of Maraş.

Certain sections leading to the beachfront are open between 8am and 8pm.

BRTK