Maraş/Varosha Could be Open to Former Residents

10 hours ago
Fenced-off Maraş/Varosha

 Policies aimed at the reopening of Maraş/Varosha are on the right track, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay said in a written statement.

He said that given recent developments and with Turkey’s support, following the presidential elections, Maraş could be opened to its former residents, respecting property rights under Turkish Cypriot administration.

Ozersay said:
Both the Greek Cypriot side and other international players understand that as long as we proceed carefully, our policy on Maraş will come alive and cannot be prevented. When I put forward my vision of opening the fenced-off town of Maraş under TRNC administration six years ago, there were people who laughed at it. Many actors and the Turkish Cypriot public now have started to support this policy. These developments and especially by its own confession that the Greek Cypriot side cannot prevent this situation, shows that we are on the right track. ”

