Maraş Popular With Sightseers

2 hours ago
North Cyprus News - Visitors in Varosha - MarasReopening the beachfront of Maraş/Varosha after 46 years on 8 October has attracted the attention of many citizens including foreigners, who have visited the area.

According to a report by AA News Agency, as of yesterday evening, 18,697 people had visited the area which had been reopened to the public.

 Maraş will attract even more visitors at the weekend, which will be open between 09.00-17.00 every day of the week.

Prime minister Ersin Tatar during his visit to Ankara on October 6 said, “We are actually starting our work to open the public beach on our land, Democracy Avenue and the coastal zone, for the benefit of our people.

Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan remarked that it is an indisputable fact that “Maraş belongs to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus”. 

Yeniduzen

