From July 1, the mandatory quarantine for those entering North Cyprus will be lifted and tourists will be able to arrive, Minister of Transport Tolga Atakan has said.

Atakan added however that “strict rules will be applied at airports and passengers will be required to take a PCR test two or 2 + 2 days in advance“.

The transport minister reiterated that the government had handled the pandemic crisis well and that this success belonged at the same time to the people who applied the rules.

He reminded that from June 1, citizens of the TRNC who have their permanent residence in North Cyprus and who are now abroad can enter the country, provided that they remain in quarantine for 14 days at the expense of the state. In this context, three scheduled flights from Britain will take place on 5, 11 and 17 June, he added.

He said that before the end of June, three flights were planned from Turkey and one from Britain, and that from Friday to the weekend 104 people from Turkey and 168 citizens would arrive on the first flight from Britain.

Yeniduzen

*Editor’s note: The Council of Turkish Cypriot Associations in Britain (CTCA) is again working closely with the TRNC London Office and Cyprus Paradise. They will serve as the first point of contact for those wishing to be repatriated, including expats with residency.

The CTCA can be contacted via the social media pages or by emailing them on [email protected], or calling them on 07496 267 033 / 07949 785 037.