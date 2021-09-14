A man has been arrested by police at Ercan Airport while attempting to leave the country while in possession of 70 mobile phones, Kibris Postasi reported.

The suspect named Prosper Shu Shu, was unable to give a plausible reason as to why he had so many mobiles in his possession.

Police officer Kozal Debreli, who gave sworn testimony in court, stated that on September 8, 2021, at around 21.00 at Ercan Airport, while the suspect was trying to leave the TRNC, a search found 16 Samsung mobile phones and 54 Xiaomi Redmi mobile phones in his suitcase.

The police said that the suspect was caught red-handed and arrested after he could not give a reasonable explanation about the phones in question.

According to the police officer’s statement, the suspect claimed that he had received the mobile phones in exchange for a loan from a Malaysian national at his place of work in Iskele.

Officer Debreli stated that the investigation continues and that some of the phones are unregistered and some of them are registered on behalf of different people, an investigation conducted by BTYK revealed.

The police officer asked the court to issue a detention order for a further four days, so that the police investigation can continue.

Judge Hazal Hacımulla ordered the suspect to remain in police custody for four more days.

Kibris Postasi