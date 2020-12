A man suspected of passing counterfeit $100 bills has been arrested and is helping the police in the their enquiries.

One thousand US dollars worth of $100 notes were circulated from a petrol station in Iskele.

Police say that more notes may have been circulated elsewhere and advise anyone or any institution in possession of $100 notes to check the serial numbers.

Which are the following discovered to far: LB63065053R, LB63065000R, LB63095009R and LB55095050R

BRTK