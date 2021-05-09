A 20 year-old man was rescued after he encountered difficulties while swimming off Palm Beach in Famagusta early yesterday evening.

Kibris Postasi reports that he was swimming around 70 metres away from the shore, began struggling and was in danger of drowning.

He was aided by others on the beach who had seen him struggling and taken to Famagusta State Hospital for treatment. The young man remains under observation in the intensive care unit at Famagusta State Hospital.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Kibris Postasi