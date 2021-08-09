A 57-year old man who got into difficulties while swimming in the sea on Sunday morning, has died in hospital, BRT reported.

The report issued by the Police Press Officer states that Erol Dereseven (57) from Çamlıbel, was swimming in the sea about 100 metres from Güzelyalı public beach beach in Karşıyaka, at around 10:30am on Sunday.

Two people went to his aid, when it was seen that he was struggling. He was then taken to Kyrenia State Hospital by ambulance. Despite all interventions, staff at the hospital were unable to save Mr Dereseven’s life.

The police investigation into the incident continues.

BRT/PGM