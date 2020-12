A man was injured after he lost control of his van on the Nicosia – Famagusta main road last night.

According to a police statement, Muhammet Mahmud Tulayev (32) lost control of his steering near the dog shelter while he was driving towards Famagusta at around 7pm on Monday evening. His vehicle struck the embankment and rolled over.

The driver, who sustained a fractured wrist, was taken to Famagusta State Hospital.

An investigation into the accident continues.

Yeniduzen