A 26-year-old man who lost control of his vehicle though careless driving, was unharmed after his car veered across the Nicosia-Famagusta main road.

The car, which was heading towards Famagusta, veered off the road early this morning, struck the grass verge and hit the perimeter fencing of the Sedyıl Auto Gallery.

The vehicle caught fire and was completely burnt out. The driver escaped without injury.

BRT