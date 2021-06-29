A man has died and two others were injured after the roof of an old adobe house in the border village of Yiğitler in Famagusta collapsed at around 12.30am, BRT reported.

Raşit Özsağlam (70), one of the residents of the building, died after the roof collapsed into the bedroom on the first floor. He was taken to Famagusta State Hospital but despite all efforts, he could not be saved.

The two other residents who were injured, Hacer Özsağlam and Müseret Özsağlam were rescued from the rubble and taken to Famagusta State Hospital where they remain under observation.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

BRTK