A man wanted in connection with the murder of Gökhan Naim has been arrested in south Cyprus and handed over to the TRNC authorities.

Ali Hassan, who admitted shooting Naim and stealing three million Turkish Lira on 13 March, 2019, was taken to court today. Four other men have been arrested for their involvement with the crime.

Naim, who owned a currency exchange bureau, was about to enter his house in the Nicosia suburb of Ortaköy, when he was set upon, shot at close ranged and his briefcase containing cash was snatched.

Deputy Inspector Feyyaz İneci, who gave sworn testimony at the court, stated that the suspect was guilty of the crimes of premeditated murder, manslaughter, armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms, unlawful possession of explosives and opening fire in a residential area in Nicosia on 13 March 2019 .

İneci said that the suspect had participated in the act of murder of Gökhan Naim and the theft of a bag full of money in his possession and fled to Southern Cyprus on the day of the incident. Police stated after the suspect had fled, they put out an order for his arrest. He was detained by Greek Cypriot police in the south on Monday and handed over to the north.

İneci said that in his testimony, the suspect admitted his guilt saying that, along with the other suspects, they killed Gökhan Naim and stole the bag full of money.

The accused man, who spoke in court, said, “Forgive me or kill me. I cannot express how much I regret this,” he said.

Judge Temay Sağer, who evaluated the testimony given in his presence, emphasised the seriousness of the crime and ordered Hassan to remain in custody for no longer than three months.

Yeniduzen