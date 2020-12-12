Police have warned that counterfeit 500 Euro banknotes may be in circulation following the arrest of an individual in possession of six fake 500 Euro banknotes in Famagusta.

Police stated that the banknotes in question have the following serial numbers:

P04148353549, P04148354341, P04148354323, P04148354224, P04148353819 and P0418354332.

*The European Central Bank in 2014, stopped printing new 500 Euro notes to begin the phasing out of high value notes which are frequently used for tax evasion and other criminal activities. Now most EU national banks are no longer circulating the note, making it unusual to see that denomination of Euro.

Yeniduzen, *QZ.com