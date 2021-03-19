A man has been arrested for firing at a drone that was flying over his garden in the village of Beyarmudu, Kibris Postasi reports.

Defendant Tolga Arslanoğlu was angered by the invasion of privacy so fired three shots with his hunting rifle at the drone.

Arslanoğlu was arrested by the police and charged at Famagusta District Court with “using unlawful firearms”, “using illegal explosives” and “firing in a residential area”.

He was released on bail. No mention is made about who was the person operating the drone.

Kibris Postasi