A young man arrested for his part in car theft and whose accomplice seriously injured a police officer, has been remanded for a further seven days pending further investigation, Yeniduzen reported.

On Sunday evening, two police officers on patrol in Gaziköy approached Ecevit and Gökhan Takimcılar who were suspected of car theft. One officer was knifed by Gökhan Takimcılar.

Both men fled the scene. Ecevit Takimcılar was arrested after he was discovered hiding at a relative’s house in Akdoğan on Monday evening.

Upon arrested he was charged with “attempted murder, serious injury, robbery, deliberate damage, serious assault, assaulting a police officer”. Takcilar admitted the charges.

The injured police officer named Fahri Toklu, has since left the intensive care unit.

Yeniduzen