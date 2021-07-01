Over 500 trees have been planted in the children’s park in cooperation with İnönü Municipality by the Mağusa Mesarya Lions Club*.

Mağusa Mesarya Lions have planted more than 1000 trees this year in the newly-built children’s park.

The Mesarya Lions, headed for the last two years by Lion Fetine Avcı, won the Club Excellence and Kindness Matters Service Award for its highly successful service activities.

Mağusa Mesarya Lions of the undistricted area of Cyprus completed the current Lions fiscal year with an environmental service activity before the new Lions fiscal year, which will start on July 1st.

As of July 1, the presidency of the club passes to Lion Ibrahim Genç. Mağusa Mesarya Lions started environmental activities with the Caretta Caretta event, and then organized numerous seminars within the scope of afforestation activities and environmental awareness.

*Mağusa Mesarya Lions Club, established in 2014, is a registered non-political service organization and a member of the Lions Clubs International.

Mağusa Mesarya Lions Club Press Release