An earthquake of magnitude 5 occurred on Friday evening off the Erenköy coast.

According to the information from the Meteorology Department, an earthquake of medium severity measuring 5 on the Richter Scale was recorded at around 21:15 hours on Friday evening at the Erenköy Earthquake Station.

As a result of the first evaluation, it was determined that the epicentre of the earthquake was located at 35.78 North and 35.44 East, approximately 10 km deep under the sea north-east off Cyprus.

BRTK