The mafia is running an illegal betting operation in North Cyprus, Turkish Minister of the Interior Suleyman Soylu has said.

In an interview on CNN-Turk channel in Turkey, Soylu, stated, inter alia, that illegal betting earns 50 billion TL for the mafia. “This undermines the concept of family, the concept of trade and the concept of marriage. I consider that the current year was a successful year for us. Especially in Cyprus, there is mafia. We have taken important steps towards this issue. 2020 will be a year that we will evaluate better the data we have in our hands”, Soylu said.

On the same issue, Turkish Cypriot daily ‘Diyalog’ reports that an official has stated on this issue that the police’s Financial Crimes Unit is closely monitoring the phenomenon of illegal betting. The official added that some operations so far had yielded results, pointing out, that the prosecution of the illegal betting operation of the Turkish Cypriot businessman Bulut Akacan was among these results.

Yeni Duzen, Diyalog