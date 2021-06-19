UN Secretary-General Special Adviser on Cyprus Jane Holl Lute, will meet with Cypriot leaders Nicos Anastasiades and President Ersin Tatar on Tuesday, 22 June, Yeniduzen reported. Citing Greek Cypriot daily Phileleftheros, it was reported that following her meeting with the two Cypriot community leaders, she will meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Brussels, where he will be attending a meeting of the European Council.

It was claimed that Lute’s meetings with the leaders would be decisive as to whether a new informal five-party conference could be held.

