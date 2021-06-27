It has been reported that the UN Good Offices Mission is to refer to the possibility of two self-governing regions in Cyprus in its report to the UN Security Council, Philenews reported.

The Good Offices Mission will submit its report to the UN Security Council in July.

The newspaper states that Jane Holl Lute, during her latest visit to Cyprus last Tuesday, meeting both Cypriot community leaders separately, suggested the idea of two self-governing regions in Cyprus to President Nicos Anastasiades, while stressing that this did not mean two separate states.

According to Philenews, President Anastasiades and his advisors reacted strongly against the idea, noting that the Greek Cypriot side would not accept such wording, which, they said, would only serve to encourage Turkey in its “occupation” of the northern part of Cyprus and discourage the mainland to cooperate in finding a solution.

The newspaper suggests that the UN is trying to “gild the pill” as far as the idea of two self-governing regions goes. It remains to be seen what will be the outcome after the report, which is expected to cover the informal Five-Party Conference on the Cyprus problem held in Geneva between 27-29 April, is submitted in July to the UN Security Council, the newspaper said.

Philenews