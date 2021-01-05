UN Secretary-General’s temporary Special Advisor for Cyprus Jane Holl Lute, is expected to arrive in Cyprus on Sunday, January 10, as part of her efforts to organise a fifth informal meeting to discuss the Cyprus problem.

Lute, who will hold talks on both sides of the island, will meet with President Ersin Tatar on Monday, January 11, the Presidency has announced.

The UNSG’s special advisor visited Cyprus at the beginning of December and met separately with President Ersin Tatar and President of the Greek Cypriot Administration Nicos Anastasiades. She then held talks in Athens, Ankara and London to pave the way for a five-party meeting.

