The meeting between President Ersin Tatar and UN Special Advisor on Cyprus Official Jane Holl Lute has come to an end. The meeting, which began at 11.30 am, lasted about two and a half hours.

After the meeting, President Tatar said that “they are demanding a five-party conference“.

Ersin Tatar announced that he conveyed to Lute that a new process should be started. He said that the Turkish Cypriots had suffered from the negotiation processes on previous bases and that negotiations should start on a different basis.

Tatar stated that he reminded Lute that the Turkish Cypriots had rights and pointed out the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, noting that Cyprus is not the old Cyprus.

Tatar said that Lute always made note that she was listening to him. “I told her that there should be a 5 + 1 conference,” he said..

President Tatar thanked Lute for her work, saying that more talks are needed to explain the reality of the two states.

Tatar added that the issue of Maras/Varosha was not on the agenda during the meeting with Lute and said, “She has come for a 5 + 1 conference“.

Lute, who arrived in Cyprus on Sunday evening, will meet with Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades at 7pm, and will go to Athens to meet with Greek government officials tomorrow and then to New York.

Lute’s Ankara programme is not yet known.

Yeniduzen