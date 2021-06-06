LGC News logo

Long Queues At Metehan Border Checkpoint

There were long queues at border checkpoints, the heaviest traffic forming at the Metehan/Kermia crossing point, Yeniduzen reported.

On Saturday long queues formed at the border at Metehan, the heaviest traffic running from south to north.

In a separate article, Yeniduzen reported that the Ministry of Health issued a statement about crossing the border, reminding that it is obligatory to submit a negative PCR or antigen test result taken in the last 7 days, with a document in English and Turkish. The ministry emphasised that SMS messages would not be accepted.

