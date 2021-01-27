Prime Minister Ersan Saner announced that the lockdown in Nicosia and Kyrenia had begun as of today. Citizens in both towns can go to the market, petrol station and pharmacy to meet their daily personal needs.

The prime minister noted that there are no lockdowns in Famagusta, Iskele, Lefke and Güzelyurt, but very inspections will start from today.

Saner pointed out, however, that a curfew will be imposed across the country from 20.00 to 05.00 in the morning as of today, “The whole country will be under lockdown at the weekend. In other words, it will be closed from 20:00 on Friday evening to 05:00 on Monday morning. The rules that apply to Nicosia and Kyrenia will be valid for the whole country. People will be able to shop at the market, pharmacy and gas stations in the region for their own needs.”

Saner emphasized that there were serious difficulties in reaching people who have been in contact with people infected with Covid-19, and stated that it would be much easier to protect society if they came forward.

Yeniduzen