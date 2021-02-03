The lockdown measures and curfew adopted by the Council of Ministers continue to remain in force.

Meanwhile Kyrenia and district remain in lockdown until February 10, restrictions for other districts end at midnight tonight.

The Higher Committee for Infectious Diseases convened yesterday to evaluate the latest situation on the pandemic and the effectiveness of the measures in place.

The committee’s recommendations were later taken up at a cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Ersan Saner.

The decision whether or not to extend the measures or ease restrictions will be announced at a press conference this afternoon.

The Prime Minister will also be announcing a new economic package aimed at mitigating the negative effects of the lockdown on the economy.

BRTK