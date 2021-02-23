Following a decrease in Covid-19 numbers, shops are permitted to open from today as lockdown restrictions are eased.

Supermarkets can open on Saturdays between 8am-6pm.

Retail business opening hours are from 10am-6pm from Monday to Friday.

On Saturdays, all businesses with the exception of supermarkets, bakeries, butchers, petrol stations will remain closed.

On Sundays, only pharmacies and bakeries (for production) can open.

Restaurants and other food services can operate on a takeaway or delivery service only between 7am-9pm.

There are strict rules on how shops and businesses may operate, including limits to customer and employee numbers depending on the size of the business. Hygiene rules also remain in place.

Other sectors including open-air markets, casinos, hairdressers, theatres, cinemas, coffee bars, gyms, indoor play areas and wedding venues will remain closed until further notice.

Travel Restrictions

Travel restrictions between areas, Nicosia and Kyrenia in particular, remain in place.

A special permit is required from the District Security Boards for members of the public needing to travel to or from Nicosia and Kyrenia.

Night-time Curfew

The night-time curfew between 8pm-5am will continue until March 1.

BRTK