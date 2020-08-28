Local residents who live near the site of the new pandemic hospital have approached Turkey’s Ambassador in Nicosia, Ali Murat Başçer, Prime Minister Ersin Tatar and Health Minister Ali Pilli, who were visiting the site where foundations for the new hospital are being prepared.

The locals said they were very concerned by the construction that has begun right across from their homes. They asked where they would go, if the building was close to their houses.

One neighborhood resident who approached the ministers also asked that their trees should not be felled for the building. “Don’t cut down our trees. We have no objection to the hospital, but don’t touch our trees”, an elderly resident said.

Another local citizen emphasized that they had lived in the region since 1974 and said, “Please don’t touch us. Please do not harass the locals. If you dig here, rainwater will cause flooding”.

The local also said that they did not know how close the new building would be to their homes and how they would be affected.

An article published yesterday by Yeniduzen detailed criticism by the Cyprus Turkish Chamber of Civil Engineers, the Chamber of Cyprus Turkish Engineers and Architects (KTMMOB) and the Board of the Biologists’ Association regarding the site of the new pandemic hospital which lies in a floodplain. The area has been flooded by an overspill from the Gonyeli reservoir and sewage system a number of times in the last ten years.

