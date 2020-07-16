Latest Headlines

Local Posts Photos of Rubbish Strewn Picnic Area

3 seconds ago
0 Less than a minute

North Cyprus News - Bagaz - Picnic area 2A local visitor has shared on social media the following photographs of the Bogaz picnic area.

She said, “When people see this state of affairs, they are ashamed.”

The person who posted the images called on environmental activists to react and protest.  “Where are environmentalists, Greens, wildlife activists? This [park] is where the people get away from the city to breathe a little ”.

The relevant municipality does not even empty the garbage bins that are full” 

The irate lady then invited the relevant minister to leave his office and come and take a look for himself.

Kibris Postasi

Related Articles

Photo of Ministry of Health Reduces PCR Test Price

Ministry of Health Reduces PCR Test Price

4 hours ago
Photo of Private PCR Tests Cheaper Than State Tests

Private PCR Tests Cheaper Than State Tests

6 hours ago
Photo of Covid-19 Leaves 30,000 Unemployed in North Cyprus

Covid-19 Leaves 30,000 Unemployed in North Cyprus

1 day ago
Photo of Calls to EU to End South’s Block on Border Crossings

Calls to EU to End South’s Block on Border Crossings

1 day ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker