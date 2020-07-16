A local visitor has shared on social media the following photographs of the Bogaz picnic area.

She said, “When people see this state of affairs, they are ashamed.”

The person who posted the images called on environmental activists to react and protest. “Where are environmentalists, Greens, wildlife activists? This [park] is where the people get away from the city to breathe a little ”.

“The relevant municipality does not even empty the garbage bins that are full”

The irate lady then invited the relevant minister to leave his office and come and take a look for himself.

Kibris Postasi