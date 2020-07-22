Latest Headlines

Local Mayor Charged With Fraud Rearrested

3 seconds ago
0 Less than a minute
North Cyprus News - Büyükkonuk Mayor Ahmet Sennarogluı
Büyükkonuk Mayor Ahmet Sennaroglu

The Mayor of Büyükkonuk Ahmet Sennaroğlu, who was charged with fraud, has been rearrested.

At 10pm, last night, it was stated that Sennaroğlu was arrested on charges of “abusive, inappropriate behaviour and verbal attack” with the allegation that “he insulted someone and tried to beat him up”.

Mayor Sennaroğlu, who was recently arrested for “withdrawing approximately 215,000 TL from the accounts of individuals abroad with false documents using his company’s credit card machine”, had been released on bail.

Yeniduzen

